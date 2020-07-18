Drunk man found napping on major Amsterdam expressway

It was a difficult night for one drunk pedestrian, who police officers found sleeping on the shoulder at the junction of two major expressways in Amsterdam on Friday night. The man was on his way to Amsterdam-Zuidoost, but police said he was "so under the influence" that he decided to plop down on the shoulder get some sleep.

Police parked their vehicle to block a portion of traffic from approaching the man near the Amstel Junction, where the A10 ring road connects with the A2. Officers there rousted the individual and got him off the expressway.

The person was taken into custody for public drunkenness, police said.