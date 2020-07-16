Video: Baby gorilla born at Beekse Bergen

Safari park Beekse Bergen welcomed another new resident. A baby western lowland gorilla was born at the safari park on Wednesday. This is the second time a member of this endangered species is born in the Dutch safari park.

Mother Tuena and her first baby are both doing well. "As in nature, the baby was born in the group," Kris Jansen of Beekse Bergen said to Omroep Brabant. "Mother was calm during birth, she held the young well and cleaned it well."

The zookeepers have not yet been able to get close enough to find out if the newest member of the Beekse Bergen family is male or female.

Earlier this week Beekse Bergen announced that a baby red panda was also born at the park.