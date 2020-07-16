Temps up to 25ºC expected this weekend

The weekend will start out largely cloudy, but warm temperatures and sunshine are expected on Saturday and Sunday, according to Weeronline. Maximums will range between 20 and 25 degrees all weekend, with some places in the south of the country maybe even seeing thermometers climb to 26 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with the sun breaking through here and there, especially during the second half of the afternoon. There is a chance of some showers, but these will gradually dry up as the day continues. The day will be considerably warmer than previous days, with temperatures rising to between 21 and 23 degrees.

"Saturday promises to be a beautiful summer day with a mix of sun and clouds." There is a small chance of a shower or two, but Weeronline expects the day to be largely dry. In the south and east, thermometers will climb to 25 degrees, with some places even seeing higher. In the west, center and north of the country, maximums will range between 22 and 24 degrees.

Sunday will be another warm and sunny day with maximums between 20 and 25 degrees. In the second half of the afternoon, the wind will turn to the northwest and cool things down a bit. The chance of showers will also increase.