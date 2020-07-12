Musician Akon partners with Dutch firm to bring AI work to Africa

Musician Akon's blockchain startup Akoin teamed up with Dutch firm Effect.AI for a project aimed at bringing jobs and technology education to Africa. They are launching the project by setting up a blockchain hub in Kenya to promote the distributed ledger technology and artificial intelligence in the African country, which the organization believes will lead to more high-quality local job opportunities.

The Kenyan Opportunity Hub will be the first in a series of Akon-Effect Opportunity Hubson the continent. People will be able to utilize these hubs to access AI- and blockchain related education, as well as online work that will be paid in Effect.AI's cryptocurrency.

"The Akoin Foundation exists to empower young entrepreneurs first in Africa, and as we grow, in other lean and rising economies, to start and build businesses and create sustainable communities. These Opportunities Hubs are just the beginning," Akon said in a statement.

The Kenya hub is set to open in the fourth quarter of this year. Locations in Ghana and Senegal will follow.

"Digital inclusion for all, allows great minds, no matter their location in the world, to connect and have an equal opportunity to advance their technical skills and earn a living with meaningful work opportunities," said Effect.AI CEO Chris Dawe, whose company created the Effect Force of online workers who help to create the backbone of the artificial intelligence system. "Effect Force is just the start and the Akon-Effect Opportunity Hubs are the foundation."

The Dutch firm already has experience in this type of project from a similar Effect.AI hub in Rustavi, Georgia. The Georgia initiative aims to boost job opportunities and promote knowledge about technology in the country.