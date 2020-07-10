Truck crashes into matrix sign portal; A28 highway closed

By Janene Pieters on Friday, 10 July 2020 - 08:05
A28 highway closed near Zwolle after a truck crashed into a matrix sign portal, 10 July 2020
A28 highway closed near Zwolle after a truck crashed into a matrix sign portal, 10 July 2020

The A28 highway is closed near Zwolle on Friday morning after a truck crashed into a matrix sign portal. Traffic jams are building up around the scene of the accident, travelers' organization ANWB said on Twitter.

De Stentor reported that the truck driver had forgotten to lower the tailgate of his truck, which hit the top of the matrix sign portal and broke off. The driver sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the regional newspaper wrote.

The accident happened at the Ommen exit in the direction of Zwolle. Public works department Rijkswaterstaat closed down the highway and is working hard on cleanup. When the highway can open again, is not yet clear. 

People heading towards Zwolle are advised to detour via the A7, A6 or N50. 

