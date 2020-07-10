Truck crashes into matrix sign portal; A28 highway closed

The A28 highway is closed near Zwolle on Friday morning after a truck crashed into a matrix sign portal. Traffic jams are building up around the scene of the accident, travelers' organization ANWB said on Twitter.

De Stentor reported that the truck driver had forgotten to lower the tailgate of his truck, which hit the top of the matrix sign portal and broke off. The driver sustained a head injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the regional newspaper wrote.

The accident happened at the Ommen exit in the direction of Zwolle. Public works department Rijkswaterstaat closed down the highway and is working hard on cleanup. When the highway can open again, is not yet clear.

People heading towards Zwolle are advised to detour via the A7, A6 or N50.

Er wordt hard gewerkt op de #A28 bij Ommen richting Zwolle om de schade te herstellen. Vannacht botste daar een vrachtwagen met open laadbak tegen een matrixbord. Meer info 👇 https://t.co/9sgaJ224A9 pic.twitter.com/Yv6AUfhgfe — Rijkswaterstaat Verkeersinformatie (@RWSverkeersinfo) July 10, 2020