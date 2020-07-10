Sunny, summery weekend ahead for Netherlands

After a wet and dreary week, the Netherlands can look forward to pleasant summer weather this weekend, according to Weeronline. The sun will shine often on both Saturday and Sunday, though there will still be some rain in the north and east on Saturday. Maximums will be around 20 degrees, the weather service expects.

The wet and gloomy weather will clear up from the west on Friday afternoon. "There is still a chance of a local shower and it is chilly with 16 to 19 degrees and a strong north to northwest wind," Weeronline said.

Saturday will start out dry and cloudy, with more sunshine in the south than in the north. Later in the morning there is a chance of a shower or two in the north, and in the east during the afternoon. "In the western coastal provinces, the afternoon will be nothing short of sunny." Maximums will be around 18 degrees on the Wadden, 19 degrees in Amsterdam, and 20 degrees in the south of the country. The moderate wind will blow from the west to the northwest.

Sunday will be dry and sunny everywhere, though there may be some clouds in the east and the north. Maximums around 20 degrees are expected.