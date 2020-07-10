Dutch Royals' holiday home in Italy broken into

The Royal Family's holiday home in Tuscany was broken into during the early hours of Sunday morning, July 5, government information service RVD confirmed to RTL Nieuws after reports in Italian media.

According to the RVD, no members of the Royal Family were visiting the home during the burglary and the perpetrators did not steal anything valuable. The offenders fled with an all-terrain vehicle that was on the estate, but the vehicle was later recovered by the Italian police.

The house in Tuscany is called "Rocco dei Draconi" and it is owned by King Willem-Alexander, his brother Prince Constantijn, and the daughters of their late brother Prince Friso, Luana and Zaria. Princess Beatrix bought the home in 1975