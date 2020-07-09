Dutch hospitals treating just 91 patients with Covid-19

There were just 91 people being treated on Thursday in Dutch hospitals for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus. The 91 patients included 21 people being treated in intensive care, an increase of one, according to patient coordination office LCPS.

There were 70 people being cared for in other hospital departments, which the LCPS said was a decrease of four compared to Wednesday. "The stable situation in the volume of COVID patients in Dutch hospitals gives peace, and also space for non-COVID patient care in the ICU. It is good that there is some increase in this before the holiday period begins," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care network in the Netherlands.

Kuipers has said he did not believe the vacation period would lead to a second wave of Covid-19 cases in the Netherlands. "Overall ICU occupancy remains low and is not expected to pick up due to holidays in the coming period," he stated on Tuesday.

A new set of official statistics about the number of new infections, hospitalizations, and deaths linked to the novel coronavirus will be released by public health agency RIVM on Tuesday. Data from the agency distributed by the Dutch government suggested that there were three new hospital admissions for Covid-19 since Monday, and three new ICU admissions over the same period.

To date, ICUs have taken care of 2,919 residents of the Netherlands with Covid-19. Of this group, 864 have died, and 1,852 have recovered and were discharged, according to the latest figures from nonprofit organization NICE.