Covid-19 ICU cases rise for second day in a row

The number of patients with Covid-19 in intensive care units rose for the second straight, patient coordination office LCPS said. There was one more patient in the ICU compared to Monday, raising the total up to 24. Health experts in the Netherlands were still cautiously optimistic, even with the school summer holidays underway in the northern portion of the Netherlands, and the start of vacations in the middle of the country scheduled for next week.

"The figures provide a stable picture. Overall ICU occupancy remains low and is not expected to pick up due to holidays in the coming period," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands.

Outside of the ICU, hospitals were treating two fewer patients with the coronavirus disease than on Monday. Other hospital departments combined for 79 patients with Covid-19.

In total, the Netherlands has sent 2,924 people to intensive care units for treatment of Covid-19, with 866 having died in the ICU. Some 1,851 recovered, and were later discharged from the hospital, according to data from nonprofit organization NICE.