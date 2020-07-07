Father charged with attempted murder for deliberately crashing into primary school

A man who crashed into a primary school on Verlende Raadhuislaan in Grootebroek last week is being charged with attempted murder, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) confirmed to NH Nieuws. He is also suspected of vandalism, damaging a building, and threats.

The man is the father of a pupil at the school, 't Palet. According to NOS, he was angry because his child and their best friend would no longer be in the same class next school year.

When he crashed into the school, dozens of kids and their parents were in the building for a farewell party for pupils in group 8, who will be going to secondary school next year. No one was injured.

The director of the school thinks the man did not know that there were people present in the school. He previously told NH Nieuws that there was no major conflict with the man.

"There was an underlying problem related to one of his children attending school here. That makes some parents look for other means to solve a problem. But there was no conflict."