Criminal investigation launched into 5 Rotterdam cops' racist statements

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) launched a criminal investigation into racist statements made by Rotterdam police officers in a WhatsApp group. The five police officers linked to the statements are not allowed to work while the investigation is ongoing, NOS reports.

The investigation was launched after NRC reported about a WhatsApp group where police officers made racial slurs about ethically diverse people saying they want to "shoot" them. According to the newspaper, ethically diverse people were referred to as "kankervolk", "kutafrikanen" and "pauperallochtonen" - slurs that roughly translate to "cancer peoples", "cunt Africans", and "pauper immigrants".

Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb said he was horrified by the statements, the police announced that they are investigating, and the case was also referred to the OM. The OM is now investigating whether the five cops linked to the statements committed criminal offenses. If they have, they will be prosecuted.