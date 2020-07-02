Suriname political leader tests positive for Covid-19

Suriname's leader Ronnie Brunswijk tested positive for Covid-19. That means that all but one of the coalition leaders in the country have the coronavirus, Starnieuws reports.

VHP leader Chan Santokhi is the only coalition leader that hasn't tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Pertjajah Luhur leader Paul Somohardjo is being treated for the disease at the Academic Hospital Paramaribo. NPS chairman Gregory Rusland is in home isolation.

The Assembly Building is currently being thoroughly cleaned and all meetings organized there for Thursday have been postponed. The local health authorities are investigating who the infected coalition leaders had contact with.