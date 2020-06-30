Increase in neighbor quarrels expected this summer

The center for crime prevention and security CCV expects a significant increase in the number of nuisance reports and complaints filed by neighbors this summer. “A hot summer usually leads to more arguments between neighbors,” the organization said. And this year, extra stress and annoyances caused by the coronavirus come on top of that.

During the summer period, CCV usually gets more complaints about noise, barbecues, fire pits and animals. This year people will be working from home, while their neighbors may be vacationing from home. CCV expects that this will only lead to higher tensions.

“You are celebrating your holiday in your own backyard, with some more barbecues and noise. Your neighbors quickly enjoy that less than you do. Because they often have to work while you are holidaying… and that can cause annoyances,” Frannie Herder of the CCV explained.

The CCV called on Netherlands residents to take extra account of their neighbors in this time. “If irritations develop, try to solve them together. Get help from neighborhood mediation on time and make sure that the argument does not escalate.”