Teen jailed for throwing fireworks at cops, injuring 8, at BLM rally

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of throwing an illegal firework at police officers after a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Rotterdam on June 3. Eight officers were injured when the Cobra firework exploded in their midsts, the police said in a statement.

After managing the crowds at the demonstration on June 3, the officers gathered to receive new instructions. As they were standing in a circle reviewing their new orders, the Cobra was thrown in between them from a distance.

The blast injured eight officers. Six sustained hearing damage, one tore an eardrum, and one got a scrape on the leg, the police said.

Extensive investigation into the suspect's identity, including the viewing of video footages, led the police to the 15-year-old boy. He was arrested on Hennekijnstraat in Rotterdam on Saturday. On Monday he was arraigned and remanded into custody for two weeks.

The officers involved filed charges of attempted aggravated assault against the boy.