Hot weather to break over the weekend; Lower temps from Sunday

The Netherlands' current streak of hot weather will break over the weekend, according to Weeronline. While Friday and Saturday will still see high temperatures, from Sunday the maximums will be significantly lower.

The coming days will all be partly cloudy, according to the weather service. No rain is expected for Thursday and maximums will range from 26 degrees on the Wadden, to between 27 and 29 degrees elsewhere in northern Netherlands, and 30 to 31 degrees in the southern half of the country. Some places in Zeeland and Noord-Brabant may even see thermometers climb to 32 degrees.

Friday will be largely sunny, with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Maximums will range between 28 degrees on the Wadden and the Zeeland coast, to locally 33 degrees in the southeast. The Randstad will be around 31 degrees. Saturday will still be quite warm with maximums between 21 and 27 degrees. There will be a lot of clouds and showers throughout the country.

By Sunday, the hot weather will be gone. Afternoon temperatures will range between 18 degrees on Texel and 21 degrees inland - around or just below normal temperatures for the end of June. "The weather image consists of clouds, sun and some showers and there is a strong southwesterly wind," Weeronline said.

Next week's weather will be a mix of showers and sunshine. Maximums will start out between 19 and 23 degrees, with a chance of thermometers climbing to 25 degrees later in the week.