NS taps first woman to run Dutch national railway

Marjan Rintel will be the new CEO of NS, the Dutch rail company announced on Tuesday. She will start on October 1. Current CEO Roger van Boxtel will stay on until September 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

Rintel will be the first woman to lead the Dutch national railway. She's been working at NS for 2014 and is currently Director of Operations and member of the Executive Board.

"With Marjan Rintel, NS opts for a director who knows the company, its employees and the traveler to the core," said Gerard van de Aast, chairman of the NS Supervisory Board. "In recent years, Marjan has led NS with great energy to excellent operational results. We are pleased that Marjan wants to lead NS and further develop the company together with the employees into a broad mobility company that continues to put the traveler first."

Rintel is to excited help tackle the challenges ahead for the rail company and the country, she said. "I also have a strong belief in NS's mission to keep the Netherlands accessible to everyone. I realize that because of the current crisis we are in completely different times, which motivates me extra to work with energy and passion for the major social contribution that NS makes for the Netherlands," she said.

Van Boxtel is confident that Rintel will do well as his successor. "Full of conviction I hand over the key of the daily management to Marjan Rintel. I am very happy with this internal appointment of the first female director of NS."