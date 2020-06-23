Dutch PM to meet Black Lives Matter leaders on Wednesday

On Wednesday Prime Minister Mark Rutte will be meeting with leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement and other people involved in protests against racism and police brutality throughout the Netherlands over the past weeks.

The meeting will focus on how the conversation about racism in society can be properly conducted, and what the government can do to facilitate this, government information service RVD said.

The meeting will take place in the Catshuis, the official residence of the Prime Minister, in The Hague.

Dozens of Black Lives Matter protests have been held in the Netherlands this month. For the most part, the protests were orderly and participants managed to maintain social distancing. Only in Amsterdam and Rotterdam did protests get overcrowded, but so far there has been no sign of this leading to a mass breakout of the coronavirus.