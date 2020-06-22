Slight rise in Covid-19 ICU cases, but hospitals release 12% of patients

Some 59 people were being treated in intensive care on Monday, an increase of four compared to a day earlier. Despite the slight increase, ICU figures were still 32 percent lower than a week earlier, according to data from patient coordination office LCPS.

Despite the uptick in ICU cases, hospitals discharged 12 percent of their Covid-19 patients outside of intensive care. The figure fell by 27 to 194. It was announced the same day that public health agency RIVM said that there were no newly-known deaths connected to the coronavirus disease for the first time since March 9.

"We are seeing a slight increase in the number of COVID patients in the ICU. These are low numbers, and are not a cause for concern, again because the number of COVID patients in other departments is decreasing," said Ernst Kuipers, the head of the acute care network in the Netherlands.

As of Monday, 2,923 people in the country have required treatment in intensive care for Covid-19. Some 854 of them died in the ICU, while 1,633 recovered and were discharged from the hospital.