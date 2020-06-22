Hot week ahead; Temps up to 33 degrees expected

The Netherlands has a week of sunshine and tropically hot days ahead of it, with maximums climbing to high twenties throughout the country, and many places seeing thermometers hit the low thirties, according to Weeronline. Friday is expected to be the hottest day, with maximums up to 33 degrees.

Monday will still be partly cloudy and relatively cool, with maximums between 19 and 22 degrees in the west and between 23 and 24 degrees in the rest of the country. Tuesday will start out very sunny, with some clouds creeping in in the afternoon. Maximums will climb to between 22 and 25 degrees in Groningen, Friesland and the western provinces, and up to 27 degrees in the rest of the country. Noord-Brabant and Limburg may hit 28 degrees.

From Wednesday, tropical temperatures are expected. Maximums from Wednesday through Friday are expected to be around 29 degrees in the north and west and around 31 degrees in the rest of the country. Friday will be the hottest day, with maximums up to 33 degrees. Only the coastal areas and the Wadden area will not see thermometers climb to 30 degrees.

Over the weekend, the weather will transition from hot to simply warm. Maximums between 25 and 30 are expected on Saturday and between 23 and 27 degrees on Sunday. Next week will be a mix of sunshine and rain, with afternoon temperatures in the low twenties.