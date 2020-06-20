Fewer than 300 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals; KLM flying more aircraft

There was no change in the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care on Saturday, but there was a six-percent decrease in patients being treated for the coronavirus disease in other hospital departments. Hospitals were treating 57 people inside the ICU, and 220 patients outside the ICU, 15 fewer than on Friday, according to data from patient coordination office LCPS.

"The total number of COVID patients is now less than 300," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the acute care providers network in the Netherlands. "The number of non-COVID patients in ICUs, normally more than 900, has fluctuated between 480 and 580 since 15 May, and is now for the first time above 600. This is a sign that regular care is gradually picking up."

To date, the Netherlands has sent 2,925 people with the coronavirus disease to intensive care. Some 1,629 of those patients recovered and were discharged, while 852 died during their intensive care treatment, according to nonprofit organization NICE.

KLM begins expanding flight schedule

As the country continues to cautiously recover from the effects of Covid-19, national airline KLM said it was gradually expanding the number of flights on offer. The airline will transport passengers on five thousand flights within Europe next month, and 1,900 intercontinental flights. A month later, the airline anticipates 11 thousand flights within Europe, and 2,100 flights outside of Europe, according to broadcaster NOS.

On Friday, reports of crowding at Schiphol Airport had raised concerns about social distancing. It was unclear if the airport would increase staffing as a way of reducing the chance of crowding at security checkpoints.