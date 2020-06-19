Video: Driver stabbed repeatedly outside train station

Witnesses in Leeuwarden reported a violent and bizarres situation near the train station, where the driver of a car was stabbed repeatedly. Police said the man was stabbed at least ten times, with the perpetrator first attacking the man from the passenger side, then walking around the car to continue the vicious assault, according to the Leeuwarder Courant.

Records show that the police were sent to the Stationsplein at about 11:45 a.m. on Friday. The suspect tossed the knife aside and surrendered as soon as police sirens were audible, the newspaper said. Videos posted on social media showed a shirtless man, whose arms were covered in blood, taken into custody by arriving on the scene. Police confirm they made one arrest in the incident.

"The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The immediate vicinity of the crime scene has been cordoned off," police said in a statement. He was initially believed to be a taxi driver, but police said that was not accurate.

Investigators did not release any information about the motive of the attacker. The authorities requested that people contact them immediately if they witnessed the incident.

A portion of the closed-off area was released at about 2:30 p.m.