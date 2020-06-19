Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson wants Dutch PM to put an end to blackface Zwarte Piet

American civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson wrote a letter to Prime Minister Mark Rutte, calling on him to intervene and stop the use of blackface character Zwarte Piet in the Netherlands' annual Sinterklaas celebrations. Jackson described the Zwarte Piet as a racist relic of colonialism, which cannot be separated from the offensive tradition of blackface in the United States.

Early in June, amidst massive global protests against racism and police brutality sparked by the fatal arrest of George Floyd in the U.S., Rutte said that he has started to think differently about Zwarte Piet. "I also belonged to the group that said: Zwarte Piet is simply black," he said. But he changed his mind after conversations with people who made their objections clear to him, he said. "When I met people who said: 'I feel incredibly discriminated against, because the Piet is black', I thought: that is the last thing you want at the Sinterklaas party."

Rutte said that he still doesn't think the government should interfere in the appearance of Zwarte Piet, but that he expects that the character's black painted face will be a thing of the past in a few years.

In his letter, Jackson said that he has taken note of Rutte's change of heart and called him to go further and end this racist tradition. According to Jackson, there are times when it is appropriate to be political, but sometimes it is more important to "just do what is right". "I suggest that this is one of those times and I urge you to respond positively to your inner voice and to the current public pressure that is being demonstrated in the public square by your citizens of conscience and sensitivity," he said.

"The Black Pete tradition cannot be separated from the attitude of the Dutch Reformed Church's history of apartheid in South Africa. Black Pete cannot be separated from the very offensive tradition of black face in the United States. The December 5 tradition of Black Pete is seen as an offensive relic of colonial times," Jackson wrote. "Black Pete is not merely a harmless part of Christmas celebrations enjoyed by children. He has a negative impact on the innocent minds of children."

"I believe with your moral leadership the good people of the Netherlands will respond positively to ban the offensive and racist Black Pete, for good. The world is watching," Jackson wrote.

The letter was delivered to The Hague through the Dutch embassy in Washington. Rutte's office confirmed to Reuters that the letter was received, but declined to give further comment.