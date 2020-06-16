NS expands test with traveler registration system to show crowded trains

NS is expanding its experiment with a traveler registration service intended to show passengers which trains are crowded an which aren't. According to the rail company, response to initial test of this service, which involved 5 thousand travelers and some 150 thousand train journeys, was mainly positive.

NS hopes that this service will make it easier for travelers to avoid crowds - a government measure in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Despite the service still being in development, the people in the initial test were largely positive about it. 60 percent said it was easy to use, and 60 percent said they would recommend the service to others. 47 percent said they were willing to travel at a different time when the service said the train was too crowded.

With this expanded experiment, NS will look into whether the use of this service will make it possible to allow bikes on the train again, if they are registered in advance. "NS also wants to see whether the registration service can contribute to extending the travel and education times for students," the rail company said. Higher education institutions are currently limited to offering lectures between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., and after 8:00 p.m., so that students don't travel in peak times.