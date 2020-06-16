Coronavirus caused study delays for 54,000 students: Student assoc.

The number of students with a study delay increased by 54 thousand compared to 2018, according to a study by ResearchNed on behalf of student association ISO. According to ISO, these increased delays were caused by the coronavirus. Students missed lessons, did not have the proper facilities to study at home, and practical lessons and interneships were brought to a halt, the association said.

According to the study, nearly 60 percent of students are positive about the way in which their university handled education during the coronavirus crisis, but 75 percent added that the coronavirus education was of lower quality than usual. Over 20 percent of students said that some of their education fell away completely - among students with lots of laboratory or practical lessons, this was 40 percent. Over 30 percent of students said that they obtained fewer credits due to the measures in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"In every classroom at the university there is someone with extra study delay. These figures are higher at the universities of applied sciences: this concerns almost three students per classroom. We suspect that this difference is caused by more practical education and internships in the curriculum," ISO chairman Kees Gillesse said. This is reason for us to be concerned about the quality and accessibility of education. Not all classes can take place and online education is not always a good solution."

Study delays cost money, according to ISO. "A month's study delay quickly costs a student living away from home more than a thousand euros extra. It is really important that delays are avoided as much as possible," Gillesse said. "What would help is for more education to take place physically again. This requires the cabinet to prioritize education. Only education between 11:00 and 15:00 and after 20:00 does not help."