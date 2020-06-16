Code yellow warning issued for approaching thunderstorms; showers

Meteorological institute KNMI issued a code yellow warning for a large part of the Netherlands, warning of thunderstorms and heavy downpours on Tuesday afternoon. The warning takes effect at 1:00 p.m. and applies to all provinces except Overijssel, Drenthe, Friesland, Groningen and the Wadden area.

According to the KNMI, the storms may be accompanied by lightning strikes, hail and heavy downpours. "Traffic and outdoor activities may be hindered. Avoid open water and open areas, do not shelter under trees. Follow weather reports and warnings," the meteorological institute warned.

Travelers' association ANWB also warned that the weather may cause traffic jams during the course of the afternoon.

The storms should die down during the evening.