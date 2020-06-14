Majority want carnivals, fairs to open up this summer

A large majority of Dutch people think that fairs should be allowed to open. A poll of four thousand people showed that 82 percent want carnivals and fun fairs to open up considering theme parks were allowed to open on June 1.

The issue was prominent this week with a large protest in The Hague causing the hours-long closure of the A12 highway. The protest was in large part because they are not allowed to operate their business until September 1, about the same time the carnival season traditionally comes to a close. For months, many in the fun fair business said the financial package that the government has provided is not enough for them to survive past the summer.

About 89 percent of those surveyed for Hart van Nederland said that the government should come up with a new emergency financial package for carnival operators who rely on the summer season. Even though the majority empathize with the anger of the fair owners, 66% were concerned that their protests could turn into a huge mess.

That question was asked because as operators made their way to the Malieveld in The Hague many were stopped by the police at the A12 because of the limits in place at the protest site, and also the crowding at the supplemental parking site next to the ADO Den Haag football stadium. The highway had been closed both ways because of the disagreement.