Over €2.4 million caught at Dutch border in 2019

Officers at the Marechaussee caught over 2.4 million euros that was being illegally transported across the country's borders last year, the Dutch military branch confirmed to NL Times based on reporting from the Telegraaf. The total sum, was nearly double what was captured the year earlier.

The amount taken was only seized in situations where more than ten thousand euros was being carried over the border in cases where either money laundering or other illegal activity was suspected, the Marechaussee said. Additionally, 2.8 million euros was also collected in fines, up from over 2.5 million the preceding year.

The military branch, which polices the Dutch borders including airports and seaports, was also responsible for 202 arrests in connection with people smuggling. That was an increase of two-thirds over the 121 arrests in 2018.

Also, 660 undocumented migrants were held at the border, an increase of about eight percent.