Two arrested after 800,000 euros seized in Amsterdam homes

A 48-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were arrested last week after investigators found over 800 thousand euros in cash in two Amsterdam-Zuid homes. Both suspects were being held under suspicion of money laundering, police said.

As part of an investigation into money laundering and drug trafficking, police searched the homes located on Krooswijkhof and Turnerstraat on Tuesday, uncovering over 300 thousand euros in the former, and more than half a million euros in cash in the latter. The homes were raided by police with a magistrate present to observe the investigation.

Both suspects are from Amsterdam, police said on Saturday. The suspects were brought before the examining magistrate, who remanded them into custody for 14 more days while the investigation into their case continues.

Their next hearing was expected to take place by June 25.