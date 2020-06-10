Fifth of Dutch businesses struggling with payment problems

Almost 20 percent of businesses in the Netherlands were unable to meet their financial obligations in May. A third said they won't last longer than three months in their current situations, according to a survey of 112 sector organizations affiliated with MKB Nederlands and VNO-NCW.

While the situation is still dire for a fifth of Dutch businesses, there has been some improvement. In April, 33 percent of businesses had trouble paying their bills.

Despite the recovery, business owners' outlook is bleak. 88 percent of businesses said their sector is currently being affected or heavily affected by the coronavirus and measures in place to curb its spread. And 93 percent said that they expect the coronavirus crisis to have long-term negative effects on their business.

The sectors seem to be reasonably satisfied with the coronavirus support measures implemented by the government, with 34 percent saying that the measures will sustain the sector for another three months, 33 percent saying six months, and 32 percent saying longer than six months.