Youth organizations want to be involved in coronavirus decisions

Youth organizations are demanding to immediately be structurally involved in political decisions made by the government during the coronavirus crisis and afterwards. According to them, it seems that Prime Minister Mark Rutte's call three weeks ago for young people to help think what the Netherlands should look like during the coronavirus crisis, was mainly a PR stunt, NOS reports.

"It is significant that after that call, Rutte invited ten random young people to the Catshuis via Instagram," Talitha Muuse said to NOS on behalf of the youth organizations' collective. "But he left all existing youth parties out. It was mainly PR-moderate and not substantive."

The youth parties immediately want an expert team of young people on the Outbreak Management Team to provide advice on non-medical issues during the coronavirus crisis. And young people should remain involved after the crisis is over. They therefore call for an accelerated introduction of the generation test, which examines the consequences of new laws for younger generations. They also want more money to be spent on youth participation, especially at a local level.

The youth parties belong to Coalition Y, which published a manifesto last year calling attention to things that are important for the future of young people, such as permanent jobs, affordable housing, and basic study grants. Rutte's call prompted them to get together again, Muuse said to the broadcaster. "Normally one fights for the interests of school pupils and the other for students," she said. "Now we put aside positions and form a broad youth lobby with a shared agenda."

The coalition will visit Rutte later on Tuesday. "We are not gong for a photo opportunity, but with a real requirement," Muuse said. "If we are not immediately involved in the 1.5 meter society, we may go to the Malieveld. Because you cannot expect us to implement measures that do not involve us."