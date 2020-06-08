Customers increasingly ignore social distance when shopping

Customers are increasingly ignoring social distancing and other measures against the coronavirus while they are shopping, according to a survey by trade union FNV among 800 shop workers, NOS reports.

Over 90 percent of shop workers said that customers are not keeping 1.5 meters apart and no longer take a shopping cart or trolley with them. The amount of baskets and trolleys in use allows the store to see how many customers are in the store.

Store employees also report that people are bringing their kids shopping with them, and allowing children to wander about and touch what they want. When parents are approached about this, store employees may face an aggressive reaction, according to the union.

A third of shop workers said that their employer does not do enough to ensure a safe workplace. FNV calls on shopkeepers to hire a security guard to monitor the coronavirus measures and to deploy more staff to better distribute extra tasks related to disinfection measures.