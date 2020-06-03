More Netherlands residents satisfied with working from home

Since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in the Netherlands, the people who work from home became more satisfied about the way they work, according to a survey by Nationale-Nederlanden and Crunchr among nearly 2 thousand people working from home, ANP reports.

When the lockdown was implemented, 83 percent of respondents said they can work well from home. At the end of May, that increased to 90 percent. People who work from home are also more positive about their productivity, with the proportion who said working from home had a negative impact on their productivity decreasing from 34 percent in early April to 21 percent end May.

People who work from home need their employers to give them some flexibility, the researchers found. The support employees need depends on their age and home situation. Millennials said they miss social interaction and that working from home impacted their mental health. Employees over the age of 55 mainly need technical support. Employees who are single said collaboration tools were most important. And parents mainly need flexible working hours.

68 percent of people who work from home said they would be satisfied if their employer offered different 'packages' with different ways to work from home. 48 percent would be satisfied with a one-size-fits-all approach to working from home.