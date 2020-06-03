Covid-19 patients in ICU down by 25% since yesterday

The number of Covid-19 patients being treated in intensive care on Wednesday fell by a quarter to 116 on Wednesday. The decrease of 38 patients was the biggest single-day decline since May 7, bringing the total down to its lowest point since March 14, according to data from patient coordination office LCPS.

"We are seeing a significant drop in the number of COVID patients in the ICU today, while the number of new admissions remains low. That is gratifying and gives room for other care," said Ernst Kuipers, a leader in acute medicine in the Netherlands. Additionally, other hospital departments saw their Covid-19 patient total drop below 500, down nearly two-thirds since May 4.

"In addition, we no longer have patients in Germany," he added. The overwhelming increase of patients with the coronavirus disease in intensive care in late March led to the country seeking help across the border in Germany. For the first time since early April, there were no patients from the Netherlands being cared for in German medical facilities.

From early March through Wednesday afternoon, 2,893 people in the Netherlands have required intensive care treatment for Covid-19. Of that total, 1,474 recovered and were discharged, while 831 died in the ICU.

Some 399 coronavirus patients who were once treated in intensive care were still being treated elsewhere in the hospital, according to intensive care nonprofit NICE.