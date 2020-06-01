Woman watching sunrise shot at Amsterdam bridge; suspect arrested

A 28-year-old woman was injured in a shooting at the Verbindingsdam in Amsterdam's Oostelijk Havengebied on Sunday morning. A 29-year-old man from Amsterdam was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting on Monday, according to AT5.

The shooting happened at around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, the police said in a statement. The woman and a friend were walking from Borneolaan, via C. van Eesterenlaan towards the Verbindingsdam to watch the sunrise. On Borneolaan, a man standing on a porch shouted something at the two women which they did not understand. They ignored him and walked further.

At the Verbindingsdam, a man suddenly appeared behind the two women, holding a firearm. He shot one of the women in her lower body and fled the scene. This might have been the same man who shouted at the women on Borneolaan, the police said.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment. She was conscious and able to communicate with emergency workers, the police said. The victims described the perpetrator as a white man of normal build, and about 1.7 meters tall.

According to AT5, a suspect was arrested in a home on Borneolaan at around 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning. The police also found a firearm in the home, which was confiscated for investigation.