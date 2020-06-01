RIVM update shows slight increase in Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations

Public health agency RIVM acknowledged the deaths of six more people as part of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Netherlands. Another nine people were also treated in hospitals for the coronavirus disease. It was not immediately clear on which dates those deaths and hospitalizations took place.

In total, 5,962 people have died from Covid-19 since the beginning of March, and 11,744 were treated in hospitals starting at the end of February.

The RIVM also said on Monday that another 103 people tested positive for an active Covid-19 infection. To date, 46,545 have tested positive.

Roughly 350 thousand people have been tested with a mucus swab for the SARS-CoV-2 viral strain responsible for Covid-19. Those figures are likely to rise quickly with the Health Ministry's guarantee that any member of the public who wants to get tested will have access to the service.