Six percent decrease in Covid-19 patients in ICU; Hospital discharges rising

There were 159 patients from the Netherlands being treated for Covid-19 in intensive care on Sunday, according to patient coordination office LCPS. There were about 501 patients without the coronavirus disease being treated in the critical care department, meaning Dutch ICUs were not particularly busy.

"The overall occupancy is low with 660 patients. This is because GPs and hospitals apparently need more time to restart regular care," said Ernst Kuipers, who heads up the network of acute care providers in the Netherlands.

The six percent fall in Covid-19 patient total meant there were 11 fewer patients compared to Saturday. One person was still being treated in Germany. There was also a more substantial decrease in Covid-19 patients outside of the ICU, with hospitals now treating 45 fewer patients, or 544 in total. Of that group, 394 had at one point been in an ICU, according to nonprofit organization NICE.

To date, 2,885 residents from the Netherlands have been visited an ICU with an active Covid-19 infection. Some 1,443 recovered and were discharged, while 828 have died.