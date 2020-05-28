Slight drop in Covid-19 patients in ICU, other hospitals departments

There were seven fewer patients with Covid-19 in intensive care on Thursday, according to patient coordination office LCPS. The total number of patients was down to 182, when earlier it was predicted to fall to 150 this week.

"The decline in the number of COVID patients in the ICU is currently slowing down compared to earlier," said Ernst Kuipers, the chair of the ROAZ, the country's network of acute care providers. At the same time, in the remaining hospital departments, 695 people were being treated for Covid-19, a decrease of 28.

As of Thursday afternoon, 2,874 people in the Netherlands have required intensive care treatment for Covid-19. Of that group, 824 people have died and 1,411 were discharged from the hospital. Another 409 were still being treated in the hospital after being released from an ICU, according to nonprofit organization NICE.

"Furthermore, the overall occupancy at the ICU is increasing slightly with more non-COVID patients, which is due to the resumption of other care," Kuipers said. There were 559 people without Covid-19 in ICU, an increase of 37.