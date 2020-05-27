Only four Covid-19 deaths on Tuesday; 15 new fatal cases known

There were four patients with Covid-19 who were pronounced dead on Tuesday, according to the most current data available from public health agency RIVM. The four were included in an update that added 15 more fatalities to Dutch statistics related to the disease.

Ten of the other 11 deaths took place between May 19 and May 25, the RIVM said. In total, 5,871 people have died as a result of the coronavirus disease since early March.

The agency also said it only knew of seven new hospitalizations as a result of Covid-19, five of which took place between May 21 and May 23. At least 11,697 were hospitalized with the disease between the end of February and early Wednesday morning, the RIVM said.

A total of 45,768 have also tested positive for a coronavirus infection, an increase of 190. Some 335,524 have been tested for the virus since March.