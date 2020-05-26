26 more deaths tied to Covid-19; New hospital cases remains low

There were 5,856 deaths definitively linked to Covid-19 since the beginning of March, according to public health agency RIVM. The organization added 26 more cases with a fatal outcome to its statistics on Tuesday.

A total of six people were now known to have died on Monday. Most of the newly-reported deaths took place between May 18 and May 25, with the others occurring in late April.

While the number of deaths reported was somewhat higher than what had been disclosed over the past week, the figure was relatively low for what the agency typically shares with the public on Tuesdays. In the past, the agency has used that day to catch up on reporting data which arrived at their offices late due to holidays and weekends.

Ten more new hospital admissions were also reported by the agency, of which only one took place on Sunday. The other admissions that were reported for the first time happened between April 7 and May 23.

A total of 11,690 have required treatment in a hospital for the coronavirus disease, the RIVM said based on its most current information.

To date, 45,478 have tested positive for a Covid-19 infection, an increase of 133.