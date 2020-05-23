Covid-19 patients in ICU down to 227; 25 fewer than Friday

There were 10 percent fewer Covid-19 patients on Saturday in intensive care compared to a day earlier, patient coordination office LCPS said. By Saturday afternoon there were 227 patients in ICU in total, a decline of 25.

It was the 42nd time in 44 days that the critical care patient total decreased. "We see that the decline in the number of COVID patients in the ICU continues, as expected," said Ernst Kuipers, who chairs the Dutch acute care providers network. A day earlier, Kuipers predicted that there would be 150 people in ICU for the coronavirus disease by the middle of next week, which would account for a 90 percent reduction since April 9.

Since early March, 2,853 people living in the Netherlands have required intensive care for Covid-19, with 815 dying in ICU. Another 1,281 have made a full recovery, while 469 were still being treated in other hospital departments after their stint in ICU, according to data from intensive care nonprofit NICE.

Only one Dutch patient was still being treated in a German hospital on Saturday. Dutch medical centers were also treating 505 people without Covid-19 in intensive care units.