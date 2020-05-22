Police looking for specific car in Limburg transmission mast arson

The police are looking for a specific dark-colored car in connection with a transmission mast on the A67 near Maasbree being set on fire on May 1st. "The police are asking the public to assist in the investigation for this car and to share information about the possible escape route," the police said on Friday.

The transmission mast, located on the Deersels car park on the A67 highway, was set alight at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 1. The police believe the dark colored car was parked on the dirt road at the back of the parking lot, and that it left in a southernly direction towards Maasbree via this road after the arson.

Investigators want to make contact with anyone who was in or passing by the car park at around that time. "If you saw the car in the Deersels car park or in the vicinity that Friday evening, please contact the police."

The transmission mast near Maasbree was one of over 20 masts set alight in the Netherlands since early April. The suspicion is that the fires are extremist protests against the roll out of the 5G network. Conspiracy theories online linked the network to the coronavirus, saying that it destroys the immune system and therefore left people vulnerable to the virus. There is no evidence for this.