Suspect in serial sex assaults on teen girls in custody

A 35-year-old man turned himself in to police in connection with a spate of sexual assaults in Noord-Brabant over the past two months, police confirmed on Thursday. The man, a resident of Diessen, was going to be questioned on Thursday in alleged attacks on a 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman, and the harassment of two others.

Police on Wednesday expressed alarm that one suspect was possibly responsible for all four incidents. They said they were very concerned at the prospect he might strike again.

According to the police, the man turned himself in after the warning drew considerable media attention. "His statements should provide more clarity about the facts and circumstances of these incidents," police said. The investigation focused on the villages of Hulsel, Casteren, Reusel and Bladel.

"We would like to thank everyone who helped us in the search for the suspect. Every tip, every clue no matter how small can help us to track down suspects," the police said in a statement.

​The car in which the suspect had been seen during the sexual assaults was seized and is forming part of the investigation. The police added that, in addition, the suspect's is home will be searched on Thursday.

Authorities had said they were looking for a bald, white male standing between 1.70 and 1.75 meters in height. He was described as being between 35 and 40, with trimmed facial hair and a beer belly. A blue five-door Opel Astra wagon from 2004 to 2010 was seen at all four scenes.