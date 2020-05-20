33 more Covid-19 deaths reported, including 7 on Tuesday

Another 33 people were confirmed to have died as a result of Covid-19 in the Netherlands, public health agency RIVM said. The deaths reported by the agency included 7 people who died on Tuesday, with the rest having died between April 15 and May 20.

A total of 5,748 people have died in the Netherlands as a result of Covid-19.

Additionally, 14 people who were admitted into hospitals since March were determined to have been suffering from the coronavirus disease. To date, 11,627 people have been hospitalized with the viral infection.

The newly-reported hospital admissions took place throughout April and May, with no concentration on any one date, a graph from the RIVM showed.

The Netherlands has tested 306,460 people for coronavirus, of which 44,447 tested positive. That was an increase of 198 over figures released on Tuesday.