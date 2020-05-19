Polish man repeatedly stabbed on quiet Rotterdam street

Residents in Rotterdam found a 39-year-old man stabbed and bleeding heavily on a stoop in front of a home in the Charlois district early Tuesday morning. One person was taken into custody in connection with the incident, but was later released.

Neighbors called police at about 1:45 a.m. when they found the Polish man with serious injuries. “The victim had suffered several stab wounds and was taken to a hospital,” police said.

Police canvassed the neighborhood trying to sort out what happened, and in the process detained a 37-year-old Polish man. He was questioned in the case, and released from custody. “He is no longer a suspect,” police said.

Authorities were asking for the public’s help in solving the case. Anyone with knowledge of the incident was asked to contact them.