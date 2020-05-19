Covid-19 deaths top 5,700 including 5 more on Monday; Over 300K tested

There were 21 new fatal cases of Covid-19 reported in the Netherlands, including five deaths which took place on Monday, public health agency RIVM said. In total, 5,715 people are known to have died from the coronavirus disease to date.

The newly-reported deaths took place between April 22 and May 18. Among them were five more deaths added to Sunday's tally, doubling that figure to ten.

Officials at the RIVM also said that it had been notified of 34 more hospitalizations for Covid-19, including one case stretching all the way back to February 28, the week someone in the Netherlands was first known to have been infected with the virus. Nineteen of the new hospital admissions took place between May 12-18, raising the number of admissions for that seven-day period to 59.

Dutch health workers have managed to test 302,395 people for coronavirus since March. On Tuesday, the RIVM said another 108 people tested positive for coronavirus, increasing the country's total to 44,249.