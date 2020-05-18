Zeeman to start selling non-medical mouth masks

Zeeman will start selling non-medical masks in the coming weeks. The masks are expected to be available in store on June 1, when wearing a mask on public transit becomes mandatory in the Netherlands, Dagblad van het Noorden reports.

Masks will be available at all Zeeman locations. A few variants will only be available online.

According to Zeeman, many people are also buying material from Zeeman stores to make their own masks at home. Zeeman therefore decided to put instructions on its website, explaining how to make masks, which materials are suitable, and how to use them.