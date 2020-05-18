New Covid-19 deaths, hospitalizations remain low

The deaths of 14 more people with Covid-19 were reported by public health agency RIVM on Monday, bringing the total number of fatal cases up to 5,694. The RIVM also said that 11,579 people have been hospitalized for the coronavirus disease since the end of February, an increase of 27.

Nearly all of the deaths reported on Monday took place between Friday and Sunday, aside from one person who passed away on April 10. Five of them happened on Sunday, and six more were added to Saturday's tally, raising the number of fatal cases recorded on that day to eight.

The new hospitalizations disclosed by the RIVM were more scattered, with the admissions happening between March 19 and May 16. Four of them took place on Saturday, and two more admissions were added to Friday's tally, for five in total.

Of the 297,347 people who have been tested for coronavirus since the beginning of March, 44,141 have tested positive.