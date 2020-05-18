Covid-19 patients in ICU down over 7% to 323

The number of Covid-19 patients requiring intensive care went down by 26 over the course of single day, patient coordination office LCPS said. The seven percent decrease took place a day after the LCPS reported its first increase in ICU patients in over five weeks.

The downward trend is expected to continue throughout the week. Overall, the number of ICU patients has dropped by over 72 percent in the past month. There were 323 people being treated for the coronavirus disease in intensive care on Monday, down from 1,176 on April 19.

At the worst moment in the pandemic, there were 1,417 such patients in ICU.

Through Monday afternoon, the Netherlands has sent 2,839 people with Covid-19 to an ICU, of which 1,149 recovered. Another 545 were still being treated in other hospital departments after an ICU stint.

Some 793 patients died while in intensive care.