Police find €1.3 million in cocaine in Amsterdam parking garage bust

Two men and a woman were arrested after 54 kilograms of cocaine was found in a vehicle in an Amsterdam parking garage. The cocaine had a street value of over 1.3 million euros, police said.

A 56-year-old woman from Rotterdam, and two Amsterdam men, aged 36 and 39, were taken into custody. The three suspects were remanded into custody for two weeks while the investigation in the case continues, police said.

Police received a call about a "suspicious situation around a vehicle," and then tailed the car to a garage on on Koningin Wilhelminaplein in Amsterdam Slotervaart. Officers said they saw what looked like a transaction taking place after the vehicle they followed pulled up alongside another.

They intervened and searched the cars, finding 54.2 kilograms of cocaine in one of them. Police said they took the suspects from Rotterdam and Amsterdam into custody and carried out a search of two homes, where they found over 12 thousand euros in cash, and some pepper spray.

Their next court hearing is expected to take place at the end of the month.