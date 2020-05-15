53 more Covid-19 deaths; Mortality rate still higher, but falling: RIVM

The Dutch death toll in the coronavirus pandemic rose to 5,643 on Friday, with officials confirming the deaths of 53 more people in the health crisis. Twelve of those deaths took place on Thursday, public health agency RIVM said. Thirteen more were fatal cases were added to Wednesday's statistics, bringing that day's total number of Covid-19 deaths up to 21.

Daily deaths from the coronavirus disease have steadily declined since March 31, and the Netherlands was still showing a higher than normal mortality level. Figures from the RIVM and Statistics Netherlands (CBS) showed that 3,101 people died in the seven-day period from April 30 - May 6. "Usually we would expect between 2,585 and 2,889 deaths at this time of year," the RIVM said.

The range shows increased mortality of anywhere from 7 to 20 percent. While high, the excess has continued to decline. Just one month earlier, about 5,100 people died in a one-week period.

"A large part of the excess mortality is expected to be related to COVID-19," the RIVM said. It will be analyzed further once more updated data is added to the cause of death registry.

Hospitalizations and Testing

The RIVM also learned of 35 more hospitalizations involving people who were later diagnosed to have Covid-19. Those hospital admissions took place as early as March 15, with at least three entering hospital on Wednesday, and seven on Thursday.

To date, 287,943 people in the Netherlands have been tested for a coronavirus infection, with 43,681 testing positive by early Friday. That was an increase of 200 over figures released a day earlier.

Zuid-Holland was the province home to the most coronavirus patients. Some 9,256 residents there have tested positive, roughly 21.2 percent of the country's total. Earlier this month, the province surpassed neighboring Noord-Brabant, which had the fastest rise in new patients at the beginning of the pandemic. On Friday, Noord-Brabant represented 20.2 percent of all positive tests in the Netherlands.